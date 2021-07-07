DECATUR — Marilyn M. Brown, 89, died on July 4, 2021. Marilyn was born on January 24, 1932, in Crescent City, IL, the youngest daughter of Arthur and Ella Brutlag. After her marriage to Rex L. Brown on April 24, 1950, they moved to Champaign-Urbana where she worked at Robison's Department Store as a cosmetologist while supporting Rex thru law school. In 1957 they moved their family to Decatur where Rex started his law practice and they raised their four children: Bruce (Marilyn K.), Cynthia (Bill), Britt (Laurie), and Brad (Michelle). Besides her children, she is survived by ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Smith; sisters-in-law: Shirley Brutlag and Sue Brown; many loving nieces and nephews; and life-long friends: Dennis and Tootie Harms. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers: Kenneth and Robert Brutlag; sisters: Dorothy Benner and Norma Laubenstein.

Marilyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 63 years, Trinity Dorcas Society, Macon County Republican Women, DMH Auxiliary, and Junior Welfare. For many years she enjoyed being a Republican Precinct Committeewoman, bowling, playing Euchre and Pinochle card games, along with gardening & canning which resulted in her being known for her delicious homemade jellies and Bloody Mary Mixes. She and Rex were members of South Side Country Club and the Decatur Illini Club. They hosted many Corn Roasts at their home for the Illini Club, along with the Bar Association, Decatur Realtors, and the Decatur Snow Ski Club.

The family would like to thank Dr. Franklin, Dr. Kefalas, the staff of Hickory Point Christian Village Haven House, Heritage Health, and the 3rd floor of DMH for their loving care and support.

Visitation will start at 2:00 p.m. before the 3:00 p.m. service, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1960 E Johns Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Decatur Illini Scholarship Foundation, Macon County Republican Women, or Trinity Lutheran Church. Thank you for being the kindest, sweetest Mom and Grandmother.

