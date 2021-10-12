HAGER CITY, Wisconsin — Marilyn McGinnis, 84 of Hager City, WI (formerly of Maroa, IL) passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

Marilyn was born Dec. 30, 1936 in Maroa, IL, the daughter of Lloyd (Stub) and Hazel Ishmael. She married the love of her life James W. McGinnis Sr. in March 1961 and they were happily married until his passing in 2004.

In addition to being a wife, mother and homemaker, Marilyn worked as a beautician, babysitter and baker. Upon retiring she remained active in the Maroa area selling Avon and visiting with family and friends.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Tammy (Rick) Phillips of Mitchell, IN, Teresa (John) Griffith of Hager City, WI, and Jay (Tawnia) McGinnis of Peoria, IL. Grandchildren: Courtney Phillips, Heather Reed, Dustin Phillips, Josh Macklin, Geoffrey McGinnis, Richard McGinnis, Zach McGinnis, Stephanie McGinnis, Amanda Simpson, Jason Crum; 12 great-grandchildren; and her brother Leon (Lanelle) Ishmael.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister Mary Ishmael.

Services to celebrate Marilyn's life will be at 11:00 a.m. October 16, 2021 at the Maroa Cemetery, 1048 E Washington St, Maroa, IL, 61756. A dinner and celebration of life will be held immediately afterwards in Argenta, IL.