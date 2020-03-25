Marilyn Rose Burkhart

Marilyn was born March 25, 1937 in Clinton, IL , the daughter of Walter and Lilly Iola “Toots” (Evans) Floyd. She married Charles “Chuck” Burkhart on January 10, 1953 in Decatur. Marilyn was a devoted mother and grandmother and her most treasured time was spent with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling around the country with Chuck in their RV and had many memorable travels. Marilyn liked sewing and was an avid reader. She was affiliated with the Methodist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.