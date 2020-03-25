DECATUR — Marilyn Rose Burkhart, 82, of Decatur, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her husband and children.
Private family graveside services will be at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marilyn's honor may be made to Eastern Star Home of Macon, 9890 Star Lane, Macon, IL 62544.
You have free articles remaining.
Marilyn was born March 25, 1937 in Clinton, IL , the daughter of Walter and Lilly Iola “Toots” (Evans) Floyd. She married Charles “Chuck” Burkhart on January 10, 1953 in Decatur. Marilyn was a devoted mother and grandmother and her most treasured time was spent with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling around the country with Chuck in their RV and had many memorable travels. Marilyn liked sewing and was an avid reader. She was affiliated with the Methodist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Chuck Burkhart; children, Cheryl Burkhart-Gebhart (John) of Chesterfield, VA, Mary Jean Morrow (Keith) of Decatur, Charles Burkhart, Jr. (Pam) of Decatur, and Tammy Sue Smith (Curtis) of Argenta; grandchildren, Jette Star, Summer Rose, Amber Rose, Brittany Lynn, Nicole Christine, Thomas Morgan, Lucas, Valerie, Curtis, Jr., Darren, and Arielle; and 12 great grandchildren.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; a son, David Wayne Burkhart; and brother, Walter Eugene Floyd.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.