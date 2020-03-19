SULLIVAN — Marilyn Sue Downs, 68, of Sullivan, IL, passed away March 10, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn was born May 13, 1951 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jack and Clara (Harmon) Lindstrom. She married Robert Earl Downs on June 6, 1969 in Moweaqua, IL. She worked as a manager in the food service industry.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Surviving are her husband, Robert; children, Michael Ray Downs of Decatur, IL, Robert Douglas Downs (Natalie) of Clinton, UT, Amanda Brooke Downs of Bethany, IL; brothers, Martin Lindstrom of Decatur, IL, Kent Lindstrom (Ginny) of Decatur, IL; sister, Marsha Finfrock of Altamont, IL; two grandchildren, Kadence and Nicholas.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Mark and Marshall Lindstrom and brother in law, Benson Finfrock.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Moran and Goebel Funeral Home will provide cremation services.

Condolences may be left to Marilyn’s family at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Downs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.