DECATUR — Marilyn Teschner, 85, of Decatur passed away March 14, 2020 at her home.

A memorial service will be 1:00 PM, April 8, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2727 N Union St, Decatur, IL 62526. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials in Marilyn's honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Marilyn was born October 20, 1935 in Decatur, the daughter of Edward M. and Martha E. Teschner. She worked for over 30 years as a bookkeeper at Purity Bakery until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church.

She leaves many good friends to cherish her memory.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.