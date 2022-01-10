BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Marilyn W. Tallman slipped away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Bonita Springs, FL.

She was born August 22, 1926, in Danville, IL, the daughter of Waunita and Harold Wilber. They moved to Decatur, IL, in Marilyn's early childhood where she attended Dennis Elementary School, Stephen Decatur High School, and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1948. While at the U of I, she was the only female student in an organic chemistry class of 300 students.

Marilyn met the man of her life, Jack L. Tallman, in high school where due to Jack's timidity, he pushed her into her locker instead of speaking to her. That began a life of high jinks, love and laughter. After marrying on December 11, 1948, they honeymooned in Miami Beach, where Marilyn developed a love of Florida, its warm sunshine and beautiful beaches. They designed and built four homes in two states during their blissful 64-year marriage.

Together they had two daughters and three grandchildren, who were the joy of their lives, and they had many unique and happy adventures travelling the world and throughout the United States, often towing an antique or classic car which they drove on weeklong tours. Twice, Marilyn and Jack flew to London with their 1903 Cadillac, (the first model Cadillac) stowed on their 747 for the annual November-London to Brighton Run for automobiles 1905 and older.

Marilyn continually shared her knowledge of nature and gardening with her children and grandchildren, instilling a love and appreciation for our natural world and the importance of protecting it. Countless joy filled hours were spent walking miles on Bonita Beach with the family searching for the perfect sand dollar or special shell.

Marilyn was an active community volunteer during her years in Decatur, working at the Red Cross Blood Bank for many years, belonging to Junior Welfare, the Decatur Club, and the Country Club of Decatur for 64-years. Known for her beauty, grace and elegance, she frequently modelled in local style shows. She was the consummate hostess, entertaining friends and family with ease and always cooking all of the food herself for parties of 4 to 30 guests. Marilyn loved gift giving; friends and neighbors would find Easter and May baskets at their front doors and she always had "love presents" for her grandchildren.

Marilyn Tallman was also the most positive, optimistic and forward-looking person especially during the Covid isolation imposed last year. She was an incredible role model for our family, her friends, neighbors and staff at the Terraces in Bonita Springs, where she lived until her death. She was truly interested in people and their stories, which drew people to her. Many of her friends at the Terraces say she was just as beautiful inside as out.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters: Jill Tallman Gustin and husband Tim, Joy Tallman Kondo and husband Cody; grandchildren: Cayla and Kendall Kondo, Chase Gustin and wife Stephanie; and nephews David and Philip England and their families. Jack Tallman predeceased her on June 23, 2011.

There will be a private family inurnment at the Graceland Cemetery Mausoleum in Decatur on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Donations may be made in Marilyn Tallman's name to the Terraces at Bonita Springs Foundation, 26455 South Tamiami Trail, Bonita Springs, FL, 34134, which provides college scholarships to the hard working staff members, or a charity of the donor's choice.