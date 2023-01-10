Oct. 30, 1950 - Jan. 6, 2023

DECATUR — Marilynn Kay Cooper, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 6, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marilynn was born in Decatur on October 30, 1950, the daughter of Willis and Burnis (Fogerson) Strocher. Until retirement, she worked at Akorn Pharmaceutical. She spent her free time enjoying many activities, including traveling, shopping, birdwatching, feeding the neighborhood squirrels and chipmunks, watching Hallmark movies, playing with her cat Babycakes, and especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

Marilynn is survived by her children: Ryan Cooper of Las Vegas, NV, and Erin Cooper-Basil of Decatur; sisters: Helen (Bob) Ragsdale, Sue (Jim) Barton, and Teri Hopkins; grandchildren: Joseph (Carly) Basil, Lindsay Basil, and Megan (Gavin) Stanzione; former son-in-law, Thomas Basil; a host of nieces and nephews; and many treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Andrew Blickensderfer; and an infant grandchild.

Memorial services to celebrate Marilynn's life will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., and a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.