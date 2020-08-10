× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG, Mo. - (Marion) Dean Landgrebe passed of natural causes August 6, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO.

Dean was born January 31, 1932 in a snow storm near Hammond, IL to Fred and Zada (Goodrich) Landgrebe. He was the third of 11 children. Dean lived the majority of his life in Decatur, Illinois before moving to the Warrensburg area in 1981 where he lived the remainder of his life. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the Air Force as a radar repairman from 1951 – 1955 in Cape Cod, where he survived a crash in the first active-duty fighter jet, the F-94b, a story he loved to tell.

Dean had been a resident of the Veteran’s Home for the last 4 ½ years. He was a favorite among the staff, well known for his sense of humor. His favorite activity there was the yearly fashion show for which he and his daughter would dress up and walk down the runway. He loved that everyone would comment on how handsome he was. He also enjoyed Happy Hour on Fridays where he could have a glass of wine. When asked, he replied his greatest accomplishment in life was his kids. Kids and family were everything to him.