Marion F. Fox

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2023, at South Shores Christian Church (130 Bristol Drive Decatur, IL. 62521) with Pastor Steve Young officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour before service time at the church. Private inurnment will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek, IL.

Marion was born July 5, 1926, in Indianola, IL, the eldest son of Willis B. and Grace G. Fox. He graduated from Fairmont High School in 1944. Marion enlisted in the U.S. Navy, June 1, 1944, and served as a radarman on LST1101 in the Pacific Ocean. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. degree in 1949, and a M.S. in 1952. Marion began his teaching and coaching career at Winslow, IL, in January 1950. He later taught at Durand, IL, and McHenry, IL, before joining the staff at Stephen Decatur High School in1957. He was employed in various teaching and administrative positions at SDHS until 1974. He taught Social Studies at Eisenhower High School from 1974 to 1976. Marion served as principal at MacArthur High School from 1976 until retirement in 1986.