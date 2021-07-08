DECATUR - Marion F. Gardner, 93 of Decatur, IL passed away 8:31 AM June 28, 2021 at his family home in Decatur, IL.

Graveside services will be 11:15 AM, Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Rev. Jason Butterick officiating and Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00–11:00 AM, Wednesday at the Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL.

Memorials may be directed to American Association for Cancer Research, American Cancer Society, or National Foundation for Cancer Research.

Marion was born October 16, 1927 in Decatur, IL the son of Earl Baker Gardner and Kathleen (Spicer) Gardner. He married Dorothy M. Riley November 24, 1948 in Terre Haute, IN. She passed away July 16, 2014.

Survivors include his children: Ginny (Stephen) Mobley, Woodstock, GA and Chris Gardner, Decatur, IL; two grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and brother, David (Joy) Gardner, Maroa, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lynn D. Gardner; sister, Mildred Werner, and brother Elmer Gardner.

Marion was a US Army Veteran and retired as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service. He enjoyed bowling and traveling.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.