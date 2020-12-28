BETHANY — Marjorie A. Luck, 83, of Bethany, passed away at 6:03 p.m. Thursday, December 24, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Adam McReynolds officiating. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Twp. Cemetery, Bethany. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church or the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. Face masks are suggested and practice social distancing.

Mrs. Luck was born November 10, 1937 in Macon County, rural Bethany, the daughter of R. M. "Johnny" and Frances Daum McReynolds. Marjorie was an administrative secretary for 40 years at Samuels, Miller, Schroeder, Jackson and Sly Law Office in Decatur. She was a member of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Bethany where she sang in the choir, participated in the Ladies Group and taught Sunday School. She had been a 4-H leader for several years. Marjorie married Morris D. Luck on September 11, 1960 in Bethany and he survives.