DECATUR -- Marjorie Alyce Fitch (Johnson), 98 years old of Wadsworth, IL, formerly for 91 years of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Mrs. Fitch was the beloved wife of the late Charles Fitch, Jr. for 61 years.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial to follow services at Fairlawn Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Mrs. Fitch was born January 9, 1922, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Biness and Laura Johnson. She was a member of Central Christian Church, and a longtime member of C.C.C., Christ Care Stitchers club. Mr. and Mrs. Fitch owned and operated Superior Quality Dry Cleaners for 20 plus years.

She is survived by her loving sons Ross Fitch and wife Michele of Edgewater, FL, Scott Fitch of Wadsworth, IL, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, infant son Thomas Glen Fitch, and son Vernon Wayne Fitch.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Rashmikant Patel, M.D. and his staff of Gurnee, IL and the Star Hospice Team of Gurnee, IL.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Service information

Mar 20
Visitation
Friday, March 20, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Mar 20
Funeral Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
11:00AM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
