July 11, 1932 - Feb. 7, 2023

WARRENSBURG — Marjorie Ermina Fowler, 90, of Warrensburg, IL, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

Celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a later date at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Burial will be in Windridge Memorial Park, Cary, IL.

Memorials in Marjorie's honor may be made to WMU (Women's Missionary Union), PO Box 830010, Birmingham, AL, 35283.

Marjorie was born July 11, 1932, in Baker, MT, the daughter of Frank and Margaret Rowe. She married Arlen Fowler in 1953, in Tennessee. Marjorie was a school nurse for the public schools for many years. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Crystal Lake. Marjorie was passionate about missions and went on many mission trips. She also loved gardening and scrapbooking.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Arlen; daughters: Chrisilda (Patrick) Kasprowicz of Winter Haven, FL and Cindy (Michael) Wall of Decatur; grandchildren: Arlen Jacob (Ardiana), Amy Lee (Travis), Christopher Wall (Michelle), Elizabeth Ekiss (Wes); great-grandchildren: Jeffrey, Danielle, Michaela, Joshua, Arlindi, Andi, Cerise, Mykel, Fischer, Coleman, Liliana, Aisling, Isabeau, Gwendolyn; great-great-grandchildren: Susan and Austin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cora Green; granddaughter, Christin Hope Wall; and son-in-law, Kenneth Jacob.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.