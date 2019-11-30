MOUNT PULASKI -- Marjorie Gaisler, 74, of Mt. Pulaski passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marjorie was born on September 26, 1945 in Phillipsburg, NJ; the daughter of Azariah and Helen (Buchman) Frey. She married Franklin Gaisler on June 29, 1963 in Harmony, NJ; he survives in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie is also survived by her children, Yvonne (Michael) Davis of Illiopolis, IL; and Valerie Daringer of Latham, IL; her grandchildren, Nathan (Katlyn) Lilly of Mansfield, IL; Justin (Nicolette) Lilly of Decatur, IL; Kristin Lilly of Decatur, IL; and Derek Daringer of Washington, IL; her great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Claire, Kalysta, and Karter; her sisters, Doris Rayna of Stewartsville, NJ; and Verna King of South Carolina.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents.

Marjorie was a retired manager for Weight Watchers as well as a secretary for the Heartland Oliver Club; and the activity director of The National Oliver Club.

Services for Marjorie will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mt. Pulaski Christian Church, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 also at the church. Burial will follow the services at Lake Bank Cemetery, Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Mt. Pulaski Christian Church. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0