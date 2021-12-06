SHELBYVILLE — Marjorie J. Strohl, 86, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 in her residence.

Private family graveside services will be held in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL on Friday, December 10, 2021 with Gary Sulaski officiating. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Food Pantry at the First United Methodist Church in Shelbyville or Saving Orphaned Animals and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Marjorie was born on February 5, 1935 in Shelbyville, IL the daughter of Charles D. and Agnes L. (Hudson) Alday. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1953. Marjorie worked in a variety of positions during her career and served as City Clerk of Shelbville for a number of years. She was elected Shelby County Clerk and Recorder in 1998 and held that position until her retirement in 2004. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Shelbyville and enjoyed caring for animals, golfing, and playing games, especially cards, bunco and bingo. Marjorie married Phillip Strohl on October 15, 1954 and they shared 65 years until Phillip's passing in 2019.

She is survived by her three children: Jennifer L. Strohl of Webster Groves, MO, John H. Strohl of Shelbyville, and Jessica E. Fox (Doug) of Shelbyville, IL: and four grandchildren: Steven and Kayla Strohl and Whitney and Rachel Fox.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Leroy Alday; and sisters: Lavonne Sinkler and Kathryn Phegley.

