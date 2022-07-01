Nov. 8, 1932 - June 29, 2022

DECATUR — Marjorie "Jean" Edwards, 89, passed away on June 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL.

Marjorie was born to Harry and Goldie Winters on November 8, 1932 in Warrensburg, IL. She married George S. Edwards on April 9, 1960 in St. Louis, MO. They enjoyed 50 years of marriage together before George passed away on August 24, 2010.

She retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Clayton, MO, as an administrative manager. After she retired, they moved back to Decatur and were very active in the Decatur Eagle's Club together and loved to dance. Jean loved all kinds of music. She loved people and never knew a stranger. She was very passionate about helping people. She was a diehard Cardinals fan, who never missed a game.

Jean was survived by her nieces: Cindy (Stu) Ellis, Nancy (Dale) Mclean; great-nieces/nephews: Jamie Ellis, Chrissy (Josh) Smith, Dr Aaron (Amanda) Mclean, Erica Kimball, Kara Winters, Tyler (Emily) Winters; great-great-nieces/nephews: Lilly, Ryleigh, Jack, Jake, Marissa, Jillian, Charlie, Addie, Noah, Gavin, Saffron; best friend, Sue Myers.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings: Tig (Marge) Winters, Mike Winters, and Ida White.

Services will be held on July 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Star of Hope Mausoleum, a visitation will be held on July 6, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Star of Hope Mausoleum.

Memorials to the VFW and Eagles Club of Decatur.

Condolences may be sent to Jean's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.