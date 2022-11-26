Dec. 13, 1958 - Nov. 14, 2022

DECATUR — Marjorie L. Monson, 63, of Decatur, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Hospital, Peoria, IL.

Marjorie was born December 13, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Lloyd L. and Elda (Myers) Dodd. Marjorie worked as a cook at Steak & Shake and Decatur Memorial Hospital. She loved to watch NASCAR, the St. Louis Cardinals and spend time with her family.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Vicky Dodd.

Surviving is her son, Kade of Decatur; siblings: Terry (Lydia) Dodd and Jerry (Renee) Dodd of MD, Mark Dodd of Lovington, Sandra Clark and Kortney Dodd of Decatur, and Darwin Dodd of Champaign; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Keller Cemetery, Lovington, IL. There will be no visitation.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.