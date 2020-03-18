DECATUR — Marjorie Louise Castell, 95, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Villa Clara Post Acute Care in Decatur, IL.

A family funeral service will be held at Boiling Springs Church of God followed by burial at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Boiling Springs Church of God. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Marjorie was born October 10, 1924 in Claremore, OK, the fourth child of Mary Jane (Woods) and Lewis Gregg. She married George W. Castell on July 27, 1945 in Decatur. They celebrated 73 years of marriage before his death on March 10, 2019.

Marjorie graduated from Decatur High School in 1942. She was a homemaker, 4H and Brownie leader, PTA President, volunteered with many national organizations and was a member of Boiling Springs Church of God. She enjoyed league bowling for many years and traveling with her husband in their motorhome after his retirement.