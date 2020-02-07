SHELBYVILLE -- Marjorie Marie Kearney, 95, of Shelbyville, IL passed from this earthly life to join her husband Harold in their heavenly home on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

She was born June 3, 1924, in Lakewood, to Launy R. and Hazel M. Montooth. A graduate of Sparks College, Marge was employed for 52 years at the Shelby County Highway Department.

Surviving are sons: Lynn (Kay) of Shelbyville and Jim (Paula) of Lerna; grandchildren: Michl Kearney of Danville, Brandi (Craig) Robertson of Moweaqua, Blake (Sarah) Kearney of Dublin, Ohio, and Tyler (Karrie) Kearney of Zachary, Louisiana; 11 great-grandchildren, and sister, Ramona Price of Effingham.

Marjorie's greatest joy was her family, as she exemplified the perfect Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. As an acclaimed cook and baker with her own published cookbook, “From Grandma's Kitchen”, she took great pride in hosting family gatherings featuring menus of epic proportions. Marge was the number one fan of every family member as she attended countless activities and events.

The Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville will host visitation from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 with Reverend Dan Seibert officiating at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in honor of her long-time membership to the First United Methodist Church of Shelbyville.Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Marjorie's name at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.

