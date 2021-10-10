DECATUR — Mark A. Robinson, 63, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:27 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021, in the University of Chicago Medical Center. Funeral services will be held to celebrate Mark's life at 11:30 a.m., October 14, 2021, in Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home, Thursday morning. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to Hillside Bethel Tabernacle. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Mark was born February 18, 1958, in Decatur, IL the son of Marion and Nola (Simmons) Robinson. Mark began his career selling truck parts and later in life enjoyed working on the farm. Throughout his years, Mark enjoyed many vacations at the family cabin, where he taught his grandchildren to fish. He also enjoyed motorcycle rides with friends, hunting, working in his garage and he had a deep love for horses.

Mark was a loving father, grandfather, brother and loyal friend to many. He will be truly missed by all. Surviving are his daughters: Sarah Fair (Ronald) of Denton, TX and Kayla Harris (Jesse) of Mt. Zion; brother, Kevin Robinson (Brenda) of Greenwood, IN; grandchildren: Peyton Fair, Hailey Fair, Colton Petrick, Clayton Petrick, Courtenay Harris, and Brittaney Harris.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.