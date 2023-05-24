Nov. 15, 1959 - May 21, 2023

MOUNT PULASKI — Mark Allen Heinkel, 63, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away in Decatur, IL, on May 21, 2023.

Mark was born in Decatur, IL, on November 15, 1959, to Erwin and Billie (Augustine) Heinkel. He graduated Stephen Decatur High in 1977. Mark married Christine Powers on March 30, 1985. They were the proud parents of Chris' son, Bill Chandler. Mark initially was employed by Heinkel's Packing and then became an independent contractor doing trucking and excavation work. Mark loved his family and enjoyed the quiet country life including hunting, horseback riding, camping, gardening and boating.

Mark is survived by Bill (Tracy) Chandler, Oreana, IL; granddaughter, Brittany Chandler, Oreana, IL; brothers: Dennis (Debra) Heinkel, Decatur, IL, Jeff Heinkel, San Diego, CA; sister, Gail (Walter) Yuras, Edmond, OK; nieces: Jaime Heinkel (Erik) Wenberg, Belleville, IL, Natalie Heinkel (Tom) McCarthy, Decatur, IL, Angela Yuras (James) Surber, Edmond, OK; nephews: Bryan (Ashley) Yuras, Tulsa, OK, Wesley (Paulina) Heinkel, Decatur, IL; and 15 grand-nieces and nephews who loved him very much. Mark was predeceased by beloved wife, Christine (2015); and loving parents (2019).

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home (2801 N Monroe St., Decatur, IL, 217-615-0792). Mark will be buried at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL, followed by a lunch at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for friends and family.

Memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Lutheran School Association (LSA) at 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL, 62526.