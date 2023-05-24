Nov. 15, 1959 - May 21, 2023
MOUNT PULASKI — Mark Allen Heinkel, 63, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away in Decatur, IL, on May 21, 2023.
Mark was born in Decatur, IL, on November 15, 1959, to Erwin and Billie (Augustine) Heinkel. He graduated Stephen Decatur High in 1977. Mark married Christine Powers on March 30, 1985. They were the proud parents of Chris' son, Bill Chandler. Mark initially was employed by Heinkel's Packing and then became an independent contractor doing trucking and excavation work. Mark loved his family and enjoyed the quiet country life including hunting, horseback riding, camping, gardening and boating.
Mark is survived by Bill (Tracy) Chandler, Oreana, IL; granddaughter, Brittany Chandler, Oreana, IL; brothers: Dennis (Debra) Heinkel, Decatur, IL, Jeff Heinkel, San Diego, CA; sister, Gail (Walter) Yuras, Edmond, OK; nieces: Jaime Heinkel (Erik) Wenberg, Belleville, IL, Natalie Heinkel (Tom) McCarthy, Decatur, IL, Angela Yuras (James) Surber, Edmond, OK; nephews: Bryan (Ashley) Yuras, Tulsa, OK, Wesley (Paulina) Heinkel, Decatur, IL; and 15 grand-nieces and nephews who loved him very much. Mark was predeceased by beloved wife, Christine (2015); and loving parents (2019).
Memorial services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home (2801 N Monroe St., Decatur, IL, 217-615-0792). Mark will be buried at Friends Creek Cemetery in Argenta, IL, followed by a lunch at St. Paul's Lutheran Church for friends and family.
Memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the Lutheran School Association (LSA) at 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur, IL, 62526.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.