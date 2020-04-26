DECATUR -- Mark Allen Randall passed away on April 22, 2020 in Ft. Myers, Florida. Mark was born on September 19, 1960 to Harold Jr. and Barbara Randall in Decatur, Illinois. Mark married his childhood sweetheart, Lori Woehl, on April 10, 1981 in Warrensburg, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2011. Surviving are one son Sam (Brandi) Randall of Collinsville, Illinois and one daughter, Jamie (Michael) Metz of Springfield, Illinois. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Hanna Randall, Lorin Metz, and Lynnon Metz. Mark leaves behind one brother, David (Suzi) Randall of Decatur, IL and a niece and nephews.