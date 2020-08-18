Mark Anthony Richert

He was born in Decatur, IL, on September 29, 1964, to the late Walter Richert and Mary Whitaker. Mark graduated from Lakeview High School and continued his education at Eastern Illinois University earning a Master’s Degree in Education Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He married Cathy Scranton on June 30, 1990. Over the past 32 years, he has been employed by Decatur Public Schools serving as a physical education teacher, health teacher, coach and athletic director. Outside of work, Mark loved spending quality time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed following sports, especially the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals.