DECATUR — Mark Anthony Richert, 55, of Decatur, IL, passed away on August 16, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Decatur, IL, on September 29, 1964, to the late Walter Richert and Mary Whitaker. Mark graduated from Lakeview High School and continued his education at Eastern Illinois University earning a Master’s Degree in Education Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education. He married Cathy Scranton on June 30, 1990. Over the past 32 years, he has been employed by Decatur Public Schools serving as a physical education teacher, health teacher, coach and athletic director. Outside of work, Mark loved spending quality time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed following sports, especially the St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Richert; son, Keagan (Destinee) Richert; grandchildren, Brylee, Klay and Elsie; siblings, Terry Richert (Anne), Wanda Rokosh (Fred), Connie Vording (Rusty), and Donald Richert (Lyndi), and many nieces and nephews.
Mark was proceeded in death by his parents and sister-in law, Lois Chervinko.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020. It will be streamed live at www.funeralvue.com/login/event # 35221. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required. Temperatures and screening will be conducted at the door.
Entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial gifts to be made to the Richert Family for Mark’s grandson, Klay, to support his fight with leukemia.
Condolences may be left to Mark’s family at www.gracelanfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.