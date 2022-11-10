June 11, 1955 - Oct. 21, 2022

DECATUR — Mark Anthony Ricketts, 67, passed Friday, October 21, 2022, from a fatal heart attack while traveling home after visiting his family in Cleveland.

Born in Belle Center, OH, on June 11, 1955, Mark grew up in the close family of Glenn and Joann Ricketts. Mark had a successful and extended career in the US Navy as a Systems Maintenance Technician and completed nine world tours on aircraft carrier flight decks of the USS John F. Kennedy, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, the USS Forrestal and the USS Nimitz. He also served in the Persian Gulf during the Iran Hostage Crisis and later during Desert Storm. He ended his military career as a Navy Recruiter and retired after 20-plus years of service. His family thanks Mark for his decades-long military service.

In the more recent past, Mark was a truck driver and that's where he met his wife, Londa; Mark liked to call Londa "Punkin." They married in 2013, and lived happily in Decatur, IL. He and Londa attended the Maranantha Assembly of God. Mark always had a big heart and was a very warm person with a great sense of humor. He was an avid reader, and an entertaining conversationalist.

Londa was a supportive and loving wife to Mark, and helped Mark create his own Buckeye Room in their home, as he was a huge Ohio State University sports fan.

Mark spent the last two weeks of his life in complete service to his father Glenn; reading together, playing games, preparing his meals, and in peaceful companionship.

Mark is survived by his wife, Londa; and her family of Dawn (Johnnie) Rolle, Matthew (Dache) Hunt, and Steven (Holly) Pearson; and grandchildren: Aubriana, Jalissa, Bradley, Da'John, Kaiden, Kayleigh, Hailey and Thomas. Mark is also survived by his children: Heather and Ryan; and father, Glenn Ricketts; and sisters: LuAnn (Allen) Hoffman, Lisa (Jim) Shiban and Lori (Mark) Dravillas.

Mark's life will be remembered and celebrated in a private family service and luncheon at 12:00 noon on November 12, 2022, at the Dr. Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Brooklyn, OH. Londa will be holding a similar service for Mark at 12:00 noon November 26, 2022, at Fletcher Park, Mt Zion, IL.

In lieu of flowers, and in view of Mark's love of his military life, please consider contributing to a charity of your choice focused on supporting military personnel and their families.