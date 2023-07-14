July 4, 1951 - July 12, 2023

LATHAM — Mark Bradshaw Miller, 72, of Latham, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the comfort of his own home on the family farm.

Mark was born on July 4, 1951, in Decatur, IL. The son of William Joseph and Carolyn Alice (Bradshaw) Miller. He married Kathleen Behrens on August 7, 1971, in Walnut, IL.

Mark is survived by his wife; his children: Andrew (Amanda) Miller of Maple Grove, MN, and Elizabeth (Tony) Lawler of Forest Park, IL; his grandchildren: Drake and Claire Miller and Jaxson and Isabella Lawler; his siblings: Marianne Mascio of Woodridge, IL, and Chris (Jane) Miller of Nashville, TN.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark was a farmer in Logan and Macon Counties for over 50 years. Mark was a long time member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL, where he served as a trustee. He was on the Board of Directors of Farm Credit Services for 20 years, serving as board chairman for several years. He also served on the Latham Elevator Board and was a member of the Sons of The American Legion.

Services for Mark will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, July 17, 2023. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Visitation will take place from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, 2023. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Pulaski Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church or American Legion post #447.