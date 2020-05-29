Mark D. Cunningham
0 entries

Mark D. Cunningham

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mark D. Cunningham

CLINTON -- Mark D. Cunningham 64 of Clinton, Illinois passed away at 5:54 PM May 26, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL.

PRIVATE services due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be at 10 AM Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. with Cris Rogers officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Second Chance for Pets Adoption and The Vault.

Mark was born November 12, 1955 in Canastota, New York the son of Bruce T. and Dorothy F. (Avery) Cunningham. He married Pam Bianucci on June 23, 1979.

Survivors include his Wife, Pam Cunningham, Clinton, IL; daughters Amanda Visinia, Clinton, IL; Jamie (Donald) Koons, Bloomington, IL; 3 grandchildren Leilani Visinia, Matai Visinia, Koa Visinia and Baby Koons on the way; sister Terri Cunningham, Charlotte, NC; sisters and brothers in-law Rita (Alan) Moore, Clinton, IL; Linda (Mike) Reandeau, Gerton, NC; and several nieces and a nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mark was the owner of C & G Landscape Design, and recently worked for Nelson Excavating. He enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, landscaping, camping, snowmobiling and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Mark had a huge, fun-loving personality and everyone who knew him has a favorite “Mark” story to share. He greeted everyone with a smile on his face and a playful twinkle in his eye. Mark was a loving and nurturing husband, father, and “grumpy grampy”. During this past winter's pandemic, he delighted in taking part in homeschooling his three grandchildren, but he preferred out-of-book lessons like knot tying, birdwatching, and planting seeds for spring. Mark's impact on his family, friends, and community was far-reaching, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News