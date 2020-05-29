CLINTON -- Mark D. Cunningham 64 of Clinton, Illinois passed away at 5:54 PM May 26, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL.
PRIVATE services due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be at 10 AM Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. with Cris Rogers officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Second Chance for Pets Adoption and The Vault.
Mark was born November 12, 1955 in Canastota, New York the son of Bruce T. and Dorothy F. (Avery) Cunningham. He married Pam Bianucci on June 23, 1979.
Survivors include his Wife, Pam Cunningham, Clinton, IL; daughters Amanda Visinia, Clinton, IL; Jamie (Donald) Koons, Bloomington, IL; 3 grandchildren Leilani Visinia, Matai Visinia, Koa Visinia and Baby Koons on the way; sister Terri Cunningham, Charlotte, NC; sisters and brothers in-law Rita (Alan) Moore, Clinton, IL; Linda (Mike) Reandeau, Gerton, NC; and several nieces and a nephew.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mark was the owner of C & G Landscape Design, and recently worked for Nelson Excavating. He enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, landscaping, camping, snowmobiling and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Mark had a huge, fun-loving personality and everyone who knew him has a favorite “Mark” story to share. He greeted everyone with a smile on his face and a playful twinkle in his eye. Mark was a loving and nurturing husband, father, and “grumpy grampy”. During this past winter's pandemic, he delighted in taking part in homeschooling his three grandchildren, but he preferred out-of-book lessons like knot tying, birdwatching, and planting seeds for spring. Mark's impact on his family, friends, and community was far-reaching, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.