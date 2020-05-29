× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

CLINTON -- Mark D. Cunningham 64 of Clinton, Illinois passed away at 5:54 PM May 26, 2020 at Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL.

PRIVATE services due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be at 10 AM Saturday May 30, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL. with Cris Rogers officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Second Chance for Pets Adoption and The Vault.

Mark was born November 12, 1955 in Canastota, New York the son of Bruce T. and Dorothy F. (Avery) Cunningham. He married Pam Bianucci on June 23, 1979.

Survivors include his Wife, Pam Cunningham, Clinton, IL; daughters Amanda Visinia, Clinton, IL; Jamie (Donald) Koons, Bloomington, IL; 3 grandchildren Leilani Visinia, Matai Visinia, Koa Visinia and Baby Koons on the way; sister Terri Cunningham, Charlotte, NC; sisters and brothers in-law Rita (Alan) Moore, Clinton, IL; Linda (Mike) Reandeau, Gerton, NC; and several nieces and a nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mark was the owner of C & G Landscape Design, and recently worked for Nelson Excavating. He enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, landscaping, camping, snowmobiling and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.