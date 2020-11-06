Mark D. McNicol

Mark was born on February 28, 1953 in Decatur, IL, the son of James William "Bill" McNicol and Nelda A. (Cassell) McNicol. He married Carol F. McClelland on June 2, 1982. She preceded him in death on February 10, 2002. Mark previously worked as a Lineman for the power company in Buffalo, NY, a cable installer in Decatur, IL and retired from the Mt. Zion Police Department with over 20 years of service. After retirement Mark worked corporate security at ADM. He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol, Air & Rescue. He was also a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Mark enjoyed flying gliders and traveling to Florida. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and his beloved dog, Maya.