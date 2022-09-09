Oct. 31, 1959 - July 7, 2022

BRYAN, Texas - Mark Douglas Roberts, 62, of Bryan, TX, formerly of Decatur, passed from this life on July 7, 2022.

A memorial service is set for September 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at BCTGM Union Hall, 2955 N. Woodford St., Decatur, IL.

Born October 31, 1959, in Decatur, IL, he was the son of Phillip and Judith (Barnes) Roberts. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and loved riding his Harley-Davidson. Mark was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Houston Astros and let's not forget those Texans.

His parents preceded him in death.

Mark leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of three years, Gloria Roberts; one brother, David Roberts and wife Tammy; one sister, Debbie Thomas, and husband Van; his beloved sons: Mark Roberts, Jr. and wife, Amanda, Lance Bradshaw and Ryan Bradshaw; two daughters: Jennifer Taylor and Amber Taylor. His nieces and nephews who adored him: Randee, Tessa and Nathan Thomas; Amanda, Dustin, Matthew and Cole Roberts; along with eight precious grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the many doctors and nurses at St. Joseph Hospital, Bryan, Texas, who attended his care. A special shout out to his hospice nurse Danny, and to his beautiful wife who loved and cared for him through the best and worst days of life. She will forever be our beloved hero.