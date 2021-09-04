 Skip to main content
Mark E. Bowers

MARSHALL — Mark E. Bowers, 66, of Marshall, IL passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Union Hospital at Terre Haute, IN. He was a retired machinist for A.E.T. Mark was born June 16, 1955 at Columbus, OH, the son of William and Vera McDaniel Bowers. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Veach Bowers who he married March 8, 1975 at Martinsville, IL; two daughters, Angela (Chris) Zora of Decatur, IL and Elizabeth (Tim) Sanders of Marshall, IL: a son, Shawn (Alisha) Bowers of Marshall, IL and six grandchildren. He was a member of Marshall Lodge #133 AF & AM.

There will be no services. Online condolences are being accepted at pearcefuneralservices.com.

