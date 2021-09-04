MARSHALL — Mark E. Bowers, 66, of Marshall, IL passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Union Hospital at Terre Haute, IN. He was a retired machinist for A.E.T. Mark was born June 16, 1955 at Columbus, OH, the son of William and Vera McDaniel Bowers. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Veach Bowers who he married March 8, 1975 at Martinsville, IL; two daughters, Angela (Chris) Zora of Decatur, IL and Elizabeth (Tim) Sanders of Marshall, IL: a son, Shawn (Alisha) Bowers of Marshall, IL and six grandchildren. He was a member of Marshall Lodge #133 AF & AM.
There will be no services. Online condolences are being accepted at pearcefuneralservices.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.