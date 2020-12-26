OMAHA, Nebraska — Mark L. Stanley, age 70 years of Omaha, formerly of Decatur, IL.
Preceded in death by parents, Gerald and Loretta and sister, Carol Groves. Survived by son, Brent (Diana) of Omaha; daughter, Tressa Rosone of Omaha; grandchildren: Blake, Brady, Bria and Bryant Stanley and Clayton and Carly Rosone; Fiancee, Christine Smith of Omaha; Siblings: Gerry of Decatur, IL, Galen of St. Charles, IL, and Debra Buxton of Decatur, IL.
Visitation Monday, January 4, 2021 from 1 to 3 PM at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at 3 PM. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd. 402-289-2222.
