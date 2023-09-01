Oct. 25, 1936 - July 3, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colorado — Mark Patrick Costello Jr., 86, died unexpectedly and peacefully in his favorite chair on July 3, 2023, in Lakewood, CO, surrounded by the pages of his latest short story, handwritten on goldenrod paper.

Mark grew up in the Midwest and was born October 25, 1936, in Decatur, IL, the son of Mark P. and Helen (Sheehy) Costello. After graduating from St. Theresa's High School in Decatur, he joined the Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton where he rose to the rank of captain.

After the Marine Corp, he graduated from the University of Illinois and received his MFA from the prestigious Iowa Writers' Workshop, where he would later teach. After graduating, he taught in the English Department at Wichita State University. He then returned to the University of Illinois where he taught creative writing for more than three decades. Mark was both devoted to his students and beloved by them. Upon retirement, he was honored as Emeritus Professor.

A master of his craft, Mark was the author of two short story collections: The Murphy Stories (1973), and Middle Murphy (1991), University of Illinois Press. His stories have appeared in the Best American Short Stories (1969), The Norton Anthology of Short Fiction (1978), The Norton Anthology of Contemporary Fiction (1988) and several literary magazines, among them, the Chicago Review, Epoch, Black Warrior Review, Transatlantic Review, and TriQuarterly.

Costello was the recipient of several prizes and awards during his career, including: two Creative Writing Fellowships from The National Endowment for the Arts. He also held the Coal Royalty Endowed Chair in creative writing at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.

He served as a visiting writer at a number of universities, including Dartmouth College, University of Oregon, Amherst College, University of Chicago, and Northwestern University.

During the summers, Mark frequently traveled out West to write and spend time with his children. He loved the Oregon coast, hiking in the Rocky Mountains, summiting fourteeners, and walking along the Rio Grande in New Mexico.

Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Anne Madden.

He is survived by his children: Jennifer Ann (Milton) Ridenour of Casper, WY, Mary Katherine (Richard) Remington of Evergreen, CO, Mark Patrick Costello III, of Nehalem, OR, and Ivy Anna (Michael) Rizzo of Albuquerque, NM; as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Following retirement, Mark lived most of his life in Champaign, IL, and enjoyed running laps around West Side Park in front of his residence. Each time he jogged past the bench where he once sat with his mother, waiting for a bus to take them clothes shopping for his first teaching job, he would say, three times, "I love you, Mom, and I always will." Mark will be missed by writers, friends, and family for many years to come. We love you, Mark P. Costello, and we always will.