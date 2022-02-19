CROPSEY — Mark R. Collier 66, of Cropsey, IL, passed away at 4:16 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, in St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday morning at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Mark was born November 6, 1955, in Decatur, IL the son of Robert and Mildred (Ogden) Collier. He married Penlyn M. Smalley on June 11, 1977. Mark retired from AE Staley Company having been a power systems operator.
Surviving is his wife, Penlyn of Cropsey, IL; sons: Eric Collier (Lora) of St. Louis, MO, Matthew Collier of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, and Health Collier (Courtney) of Sidney, IL; brothers: Tom Collier (Sherry) of Decatur and Randy Collier (Becky) of Macon, IL; sister: Kathy Ray of Decatur; grandchildren: Anderson Collier, Mira Collier, Zadok Collier, Selah Collier, Elise Collier, and Abel Collier.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arnold.
