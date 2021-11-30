WARRENSBURG — Mark S. Poland, 72, of Warrensburg passed away November 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Thursday, December 2, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Mark was born July 23, 1949, in Peoria, the son of Stanley Curran and Marie Anna (Troth) Poland. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. Mark married Carol Ann Hawkins on June 8, 1973, in Peoria. He retired from Caterpillar as a painter, but also worked for Decatur Public Transit System as a dispatcher.

Mark enjoyed riding his motorcycle, his dogs and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. Mark and Carol enjoyed traveling and the highlight of their travels was a trip to South America. He was a Friend of Bill W.

Surviving are his daughters: Rebecca (Toby) Williams of Forsyth and Constance Poland (David Eckart) of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Karissa Poland, Kyra Poland, Aiden Williams, and Logan Williams; and sister, Barbara Thompson of Metamora.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

