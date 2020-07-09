× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARTHUR — Marla Kay Stutzman, 57, of Arthur, passed away at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Arthur Cemetery with Pastor John Stewart officiating. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marla was born May 24, 1963 in Tuscola the daughter of Vernon Jr. and Barbara Mabry Stutzman.

Survivors include her father, Vernon Jr. Stutzman of Arthur; brothers and sister, Vernon (Donna) Stutzman of Gurnee; Brian Stutzman of Decatur; Gary (Bobbie) Stutzman of Arthur; Susan (Jim) Jarvis of Arcola; Chad Stutzman of Arthur; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara.

Marla graduated from Arthur High School in 1981. She spent many years in Ft. Worth, Texas working for AT&T before returning to Arthur, where she worked for Illinois Power and Masterbrand. The last several years she has cared for her father.

Marla liked shopping for antiques and enjoyed fishing. Her greatest joy came from her nieces and nephews, especially Quincy.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Arthur-Atwood Lions Club.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.hilligossshraderfh.com.