Marlene Coffman

Marlene (Massey) Coffman, 87, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marlene was born in Leslie, AR on August 25, 1932 to Troy O. and Lola E. (Fendley) Massey. She married Bobb Coffman on October 1, 1956, he preceded her in death on May 16, 2002.

Marlene was President of Decatur Women’s Bowling Association and 1st Vice President of Illinois Women’s Bowling Association.

She is survived by her two children: Michael R. (Lisa) Coffman of Decatur, Melanie S. (Jim Lee) of Oak Brook; four grandchildren: Kristen (Christopher), Troy (Holly), Joel (Allison), and Alex (Mariah); four great-grandsons and her dear brother-in-law, Jack Coffman. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.