DECATUR - Marlene Joyce (Lorton) O'Donnell, 86, of Decatur passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marlene was born March 15, 1935 in St. Elmo, IL, the daughter of Roy and Ethel (Hedrick) Lorton. She is survived by daughters, Nell (Dennis) Petty of Beecher City, Kathy (Greg) Bergin of Chicago, Lana Dart and Pam O'Donnell, both of Decatur, son, Charles O'Donnell of Decatur; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and so many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, two sisters, four nephews and one niece.

She graduated from Blue Mound High School and Brown's Business School. Marlene retired from Illinois Bell Telephone Co. in 1990 after 27 years of service. She loved her family and friends deeply, and also became an avid golfer.

Visitation service will be Monday, July 19, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur. Graveside service will be Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Lorton Cemetery, Cowden, IL.

