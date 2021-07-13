SKANDIA, Michigan - Marsha Hostetter Nix, 67, of Skandia, MI and previously of Central, IL, passed away on July 9, 2021. Marsha was born on March 21, 1954 in Peoria, IL. She graduated from East Peoria High School and Illinois State University. She later received a bachelor's degree from Ryder University and a master's degree from the University of Illinois in Springfield, IL. Marsha retired from the University of Illinois in Champaign.

Marsha was a spirited, fun-loving and independent person who had many passions in life. The things most dear to her were gardening, reading, nature, environment issues and being an animal lover. Marsha was very active in dog rescue, dog agility and taking therapy Basset Hound to nursing homes and hospitals.

Marsha is survived by her husband, Bruce; step-daughter, Carly of Boston, MA; sisters, Judy Grier of Morton, IL, Carol Greer of Chillicothe, IL, Kate Sullivan of Piney Point, MD; brother, Roger Hostetter of Illinois; and special friend, Vera Herst of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Rose Hostetter; and her brothers, Bill and Jerry Hostetter.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Marsha's name to the Piatt County Animal Shelter, piattanimals.org.

Canale-Tonella Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting Marsha's family where memories and condolences may be shared at canalefuneral.com.