ARGENTA — Marsha Lou Ferguson, 68 of Argenta, Illinois went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

A funeral service to celebrate Marsha's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (1 Bachrach Ct., Decatur, IL 62526). Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials if desired may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Marsha was born in Decatur the daughter of Ivan and Irma Williams. She attended the LSA and graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. She was a member of the Red Hats and former Library Board member in Argenta. She married Jack Ferguson April 29, 1972. Together they made many cherished memories of their world travels.

Surviving is her husband, Jack Ferguson of Argenta; son, Chad Ferguson of Peoria; brothers: Gene, Robert, and Troy Williams; sister, Marla Galka.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Christopher and brother, Mark.

