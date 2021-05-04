CHAMPAIGN - Marsha Lynn Nichols, 76, passed away in her beloved home of over 45 years on May 1, 2021 at 4:15 am. Marsha was born on January 19, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to Raymond Leon Cardinal and Norma Josephine (Tolbert) Cardinal. She is survived by her husband, Harold Steven Nichols of 30 years. She is also survived by her daughter Allison (Steve) Ackerman Bull of Evanston; stepsons, Doug (Kelly) Nichols and Scott (Amy) Nichols both of Decatur; by her nine grandchildren: Owen Bull, Austin Bull, Everett Bull, Kylie Nichols, Kierstin Nichols, Garrett Sayles, Alexandra (Michael) Heffernan, Parker Nichols and Tanner Hetz.; and by her brother Mike (Nancy) Cardinal of Sullivan. She was preceded in death by both her parents.
Marsha had a long and successful career as a realtor for 30 years. She began her career at Prudential Real Estate, then moved to Century 21, then Devonshire Realty which eventually became Coldwell Banker Honig-Bell. While working as a realtor she earned the prestigious designations of CRS, GRI and ABR. She was an active member of the Champaign County Association of Realtors, serving on several committees and earned an honorary lifetime membership upon her retirement in 2018. Marsha was the top seller at Coldwell Banker in 2000 and named Realtor of the Year by the Champaign County Association of Realtors in 2003. She had many awards, distinctions, and achievements throughout her career. Marsha truly loved being a realtor and said one of the most gratifying aspects of her job was seeing her clients at the closing table getting ready for a new chapter in their lives.
Marsha was a loving and loyal woman with a heart of gold. She was always dressed to the nines, smart as whip, and she could accomplish anything she set out to do. She had an amazing wit and an infectious smile. She was an avid reader and loved sitting on her back porch looking at her garden with a glass of wine on nice days. Her family was her pride and joy; even with her hectic schedule she always made it to every little thing her daughter ever participated in. She loved spending holidays with all of her family gathered together to celebrate. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.
There will be a private funeral for family on Friday May 7, 2021 and a celebration of life at the Champaign Country Club from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday May 8, 2021 for friends. COVID precautions will be in place, if you are inside you must wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation in the name of Marsha Nichols. Donate at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Condolences may be offered at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
