CHAMPAIGN - Marsha Lynn Nichols, 76, passed away in her beloved home of over 45 years on May 1, 2021 at 4:15 am. Marsha was born on January 19, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to Raymond Leon Cardinal and Norma Josephine (Tolbert) Cardinal. She is survived by her husband, Harold Steven Nichols of 30 years. She is also survived by her daughter Allison (Steve) Ackerman Bull of Evanston; stepsons, Doug (Kelly) Nichols and Scott (Amy) Nichols both of Decatur; by her nine grandchildren: Owen Bull, Austin Bull, Everett Bull, Kylie Nichols, Kierstin Nichols, Garrett Sayles, Alexandra (Michael) Heffernan, Parker Nichols and Tanner Hetz.; and by her brother Mike (Nancy) Cardinal of Sullivan. She was preceded in death by both her parents.

Marsha had a long and successful career as a realtor for 30 years. She began her career at Prudential Real Estate, then moved to Century 21, then Devonshire Realty which eventually became Coldwell Banker Honig-Bell. While working as a realtor she earned the prestigious designations of CRS, GRI and ABR. She was an active member of the Champaign County Association of Realtors, serving on several committees and earned an honorary lifetime membership upon her retirement in 2018. Marsha was the top seller at Coldwell Banker in 2000 and named Realtor of the Year by the Champaign County Association of Realtors in 2003. She had many awards, distinctions, and achievements throughout her career. Marsha truly loved being a realtor and said one of the most gratifying aspects of her job was seeing her clients at the closing table getting ready for a new chapter in their lives.