Oct. 6, 1929 - Dec. 29, 2022

DECATUR — Marshall D. Bowlby, 93 of Decatur, passed away at 11:26 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Services to celebrate Marshall's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening and a half-an-hour prior the services at the funeral home. Interment will be at North Fork Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials are suggested to Scovill Zoo.

Marshall was born on October 6, 1929, in Olney, IL, a son of George and Mina (Glace) Bowlby, Sr. After 18 years with ADM, in 1960, Marshall co-founded and co-owned Jan Master Supply Company until his retirement in 1995. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He married Bonnie I Evans on March 30, 1957, in Vandalia. She preceded him in death on November 8, 2020.

Surviving are his children: Linda Bowlby-Kinders (Mark) of Bend, OR, Beverly Bowlby (Peter Millburg) of Forsyth and Bruce Bowlby of High Springs, FL; grandchildren: Christian (Melinda) Kinders, Jarrod (Kelli) Wrigley, Casey (Teresa) Kinders, Matthew Kinders and Kelsi (Chris) Clem; great-grandchildren: Caty, Vivian, Zoey, Riley, Finn, Miles, Christian, Cameron, and Nate; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Marshall was preceded in death by his parents; wife and siblings: George, Jr., Margaret Hazelrigg, Evelyn Coffey, Robert and Victor.

Condolences may be left to Marshall's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.