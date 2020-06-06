× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Martha Ann Diefenthaler, 94, of Decatur, IL passed away June 3, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place in Decatur, IL.

Martha was born April 10, 1926 in Oconee, IL, the daughter of John F. and Esther (Murray) Mitchell. She married Max F. Diefenthaler on August 23, 1947, in Oconee, IL.

Martha worked as a production clerk for A.E. Staley.

She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. During her leisure she found herself as an avid golfer and was a former member of the Sun and Fun Women's Golf League. She was also an active participant of the bowling league at A.E. Staley.

Surviving is her daughter, Sandy Fisher of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max; both parents; and one sister, Alice J. Samson.

Private visitation will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held at Rosemond Grove Cemetery, outside of Pana, IL.

Due to her love of dogs, it has been suggested that memorial gifts be considered to be given to Decatur Macon County Animal Shelter or a charity of the donor's choice.

Special thanks from Martha's family has been expressed toward the staffs of Primrose Retirement Community, Lincolnshire Place, and Safe Haven Hospice. Condolences may be left to Martha's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.

