DECATUR - Martha Ann Young, 88, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

Martha was born May 17, 1933 the daughter of William and Zola Vaught.

Martha is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years Raymond Jean Young; son, Mark Young; daughter, Nancy (Keith) Askins; brother, Bill Vaught; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as many extended family and friends.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul Young and daughter, Carol Wilhite.

A Visitation for Martha will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral home on Friday May 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral service will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.