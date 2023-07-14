Nov. 18, 1931 - June 18, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Martha Jane Deininger, 91, of Champaign, IL, and formerly of Burlington, IA, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Clark-Lindsey Village.

She was born on November 18, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the daughter of Jack (John) and Blanche (nee Curran) Stafford. Her siblings were a sister, Helen, and a brother, John. She married Warren Deininger on April 6, 1950, in Burlington, IA. He passed away on May 4, 2015.

Jane is survived by her son, Mark Deininger, and daughter, Ruth Deininger, both of Champaign, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen; husband, Warren; and friend, Neil Worcester.

Jane began her BA at Purdue University and completed it at Milliken University, Phi Beta Kappa. She earned her MA and advanced certifications at the University of Illinois. She taught foreign languages in Decatur, IL, public schools and worked in educational administration in Decatur, Wheaton, and Whitefish Bay, WI, schools.

She enjoyed reading, history, languages, opera, travel, tennis, and bicycling. She prized family, humor, thoughtful debate, and self-reliance.

Condolences may be made at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.