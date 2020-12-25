Martha M. Svoboda

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Jason Stone and Rev. Martin Smith co-celebrants. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Martha's memory to Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 400 N. Whitetail Circle, Mt. Zion, IL 62549. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com .

Martha enjoyed serving others. She worked as a nurse in geriatric care after graduating from nursing school in 1967 until her retirement in 2015. Martha was a founding member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion. She participated in Koinonia and Marriage Encounter retreat weekends and found great comfort in her faith. Above all else, Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and was blessed with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as two more great-grandchildren on the way. Her family will remember her for her kindness towards others, love of animals, and her steadfast commitment to family.