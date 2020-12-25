MT. ZION — Martha M. Svoboda, 72, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 9:33 p.m., Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Jason Stone and Rev. Martin Smith co-celebrants. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made in Martha's memory to Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 400 N. Whitetail Circle, Mt. Zion, IL 62549. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Martha was born January 26, 1948, in Rensselaer, IN the daughter of Joseph and Grace (Gagliano) Stein. She married Edwin F. Svoboda on April 20, 1968.
Martha enjoyed serving others. She worked as a nurse in geriatric care after graduating from nursing school in 1967 until her retirement in 2015. Martha was a founding member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mt. Zion. She participated in Koinonia and Marriage Encounter retreat weekends and found great comfort in her faith. Above all else, Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and was blessed with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as two more great-grandchildren on the way. Her family will remember her for her kindness towards others, love of animals, and her steadfast commitment to family.
Surviving are her husband, Edwin of Mt. Zion, IL; sons: Edwin J. Svoboda (Sheryl) of Lombard, IL, Brian A. Svoboda (Shelly) of Long Creek, IL and Brad J. Svoboda of Mt. Zion, IL; brothers: Dennis Stein (Sharon) of Zion, IL and William Stein (Joyce) of Winthrop Harbor, IL; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Michael Svoboda; and her brother, Joseph Stein.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. John's Hospital in Springfield for their compassionate care.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.