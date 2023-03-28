April 23, 1939 - March 26, 2023

DECATUR — Martha R. Bomball, 83, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11:30 AM, Friday, March 31, 2023, at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL, with visitation from 10:00 - 11:30 AM, prior to service time at the church. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Martha was born April 23, 1939, the daughter of Otto and Gertrude Artze (Lotz). She married Bryant E. Bomball on December 13, 1959. Martha worked at Decatur Association of Commerce, Secretary to the Chief of Police, and retired as Police Records Supervisor, after 23 years with the Decatur Police Department. Martha was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Bryant; son, Jeff; brother, Ralph Artze (Nora); brother-in-law, Mark Bomball (Carol); niece, Hope Artze; nephews: Scott Artze, Eric Bomball, Walt Bomball; and three great-nieces and three great-nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Craig Artze.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com