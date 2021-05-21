SALEM - Martha "Suzanne" Garrett, 80, of Salem, IL passed away May 18, 2021 at home in the care of her loving family.

Born March 8, 1941 in Kinmundy, IL, she was the daughter of Dan L. and Avanelle (Long) Hiestand.

She married Gary C. Garrett, October 25, 1957 in Corinth, Mississippi and he preceded her in death June 30, 2018.

Surviving are her children: David Garrett and wife, Judy of Salem, IL, Joel Garrett and wife, Kindra of Decatur, IL, Lisa Giles and husband, Rusty of Macon, IL and Kelly Garrett and wife, Teresa of Decatur, IL, along with nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She also leaves to mourn her passing sisters: Frances Smith of Salem, IL, Nellie Hughes and husband, Stan of Salem, IL and Connie Patton of Alma, IL.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Jo McDaneld, May 27, 2015.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday at the Sutherland - Rankin Funeral Home in Salem. Burial will follow in the Sandy Branch Cemetery, Alma, IL. Visiting hours will be from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.