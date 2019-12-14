DECATUR -- Martin J. Endrizzi Jr, 85, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at his home. Martin was born in Decatur on November 28, 1934 a son of Martin and Mary (Rosetto) Endrizzi Sr.

Martin served our country in the US Navy from 1954-1958, he retired From Mueller in 1996 after 34 years of service, he was a member of St. James Catholic Church, and a friend of Bill W. He is survived by his sister: Grace Schroat of Decatur; special nephew: Richard Backstein; cousins: Louise Girard and Mary “Pete” Gallagher; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Esther Clevenger, Burnette Goff; brothers: John and Rudolph Endrizzi.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church in Decatur. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10-11 AM at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Decatur.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com

