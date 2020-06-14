MONTICELLO -- Lifelong educator and community leader, Martin Lynn Maguet, 83, of Monticello, passed away on June 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife and three adult children. Martin was born on September 23, 1936 in Decatur, IL to Martin Harold Maguet and Vera Kathryn Maguet. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart, Karen Kaufmann on June 6, 1959 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur, IL.

Martin pursued his passion for education by earning an undergraduate and two graduate degrees from his beloved alma mater, The University of Illinois where he was active in Delta Tau Delta fraternity, Student Director of Intramural Sports, ROTC, Tribe of Illini and Varsity “I” awardee. He was also commissioned as 2nd Lt. in the Army stationed at Ft Lee, VA. Martin enjoyed a 33 year career as an educational administrator and teacher in the Monticello School District. Among his many accolades, Martin was recognized as “One Who Excels” by the IL Dept. of Education, Teacher of the Year and Outstanding Educator of America Award. He was an active member of the Monticello United Methodist Church where he served as Lay Leader for many years. Martin was a voracious reader, pursuer of knowledge, curious traveler and devoted dog lover. An avid sports fan, he loved the Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Illini and Sages. His family is eternally grateful that he lived long enough to see the Cubbies win the World Series in 2016.