July 11, 1944 - April 21, 2022

ASSUMPTION — Marvin Owen "Tuffy" Mathias, 77, of Assumption, passed away April 21, 2022, in Taylorville Memorial Hospital.

Private burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption, IL. A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 – 7 :00 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, with Elks Rites following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Elks Lodge #1261.

Tuffy was born on July 11, 1944, the son of Emerson and Genevieve (Taylor) Mathias. He was owner and operator of Owen Mathias Trucking for many years and a former farmer. Tuffy was also involved in the ownership of Macon County Recycling for a few years and owned and bred several standard bred harness race horses in his lifetime. He was an avid fan of harness racing and enjoyed watching it on TV daily. Tuffy was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and liked fast cars and motorcycles in his younger days.

Tuffy was a member of Locust Grove Church of rural Assumption and Elks Lodge #1261 of Pana, IL. He made many friends through the lodge including Deanne Niehart, Jackie Epley and Brandy Goatley. He graduated from Moweaqua High School, where he played football and was actively involved in FFA. Tuffy proudly served in the United States Army Reserve, serving six months of active duty.

Although he had no biological children, he considered Toby (Beth) Mathias of Pana, IL, his son; their son and daughters as his grandchildren. Also, surviving are his step-children from his previous marriage to Nancy Mathias; several step-grandchildren; brother, Leland Mathias of Bethany, IL; sisters: Audrey Stickler of Chrisman, IL, Sheila (Gene) Forlines of Assumption, IL and Monte Schwartz of Chrisman, IL; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and an infant sister.

People who knew Tuffy considered him to have a big heart and he would do anything for anyone.

Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.