Marvin Tick, OBM

Feb. 16, 1952 - Dec. 1, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - Businessman, financial planner, and above all a loving husband and father, Marvin brought comfort, protection, and prosperity to his family and to countless other families.

As a young man, Marvin joined others of his generation in their demand for peace and equal rights; he would go on to labor in the struggle to liberate Soviet Jewry, in preserving Holocaust survivor testimony, and in other Jewish and progressive causes over many decades. His early activity in local and national politics brought him to the campaigns of Illinois State Senator Penny Severns and of his friend and mentor US Senator Paul Simon, as well as to the Democratic Governors Association.

In his hometown of Decatur, IL, where he worked for the family-owned Kelly Food Products alongside his father Walter, he served on the board and eventually as President of Temple B'nai Abraham and taught Jewish history in its Hebrew School, chaperoning a trip to the newly-established US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. and leading a delegation to Freedom Sunday for Soviet Jews on the National Mall.

In his adopted home of Milwaukee, WI, where he was a long-time agent at the Goris Group of the Northwestern Mutual Financial Network, Marvin became a member of the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table, but reserved his pride for his membership on the boards of the Holocaust Education Resource Center and the Jewish Community Relations Council, programs of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

A member of JCRC's Israel and Overseas Committee and Co-Chair of both the Wisconsin Jewish Democrats and the Wisconsin chapter of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, he supported the work of myriad other regional and national organizations dedicated to voting rights, healthcare expansion, diversity and solidarity, and the fight against discrimination and antisemitism. He partnered with the League of Women Voters and Jewish Democratic Women for Action. He championed the work of racial justice and fair housing initiatives such as Nurturing Diversity Partners, Tikkun Ha'Ir Milwaukee, and the Midwest Regional Jewish Diversity and Racial Justice Collaborative. He fearlessly defended both the State of Israel and the cause for peace, allying himself with Heart of A Nation, an coalition of American, Israeli and Palestinian activists.

Nothing distressed Marvin more than Holocaust denial, and under his tutelage multiple generations learned to explore and share their own stories of horror and loss and those of their parents, grandparents, and neighbors, so the dignity and memory of Holocaust victims and survivors would endure. When he perceived a lack of response to the Afghan refugee crisis, he swung into action to take up that cause as well.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; his children: Adriane and Ira; his sister, Hedy; and brother, David; and his nieces, nephews and grandchildren to whom he devoted more time and passion than all of his other work, believing them to be his greatest legacy.

Graveside service and burial took place in Cudahy, WI, on December 4, 2022.